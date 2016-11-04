FRANKFURT Nov 4 Britain's decision to leave the
European Union has boosted Frankfurt's real estate market,
Commerzbank's Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels
said.
"It's hard to measure ... but the Frankfurt property market
has noticeably picked up. There are a number (of banks) that are
considering a decision to move (to Frankfurt)," he said during
the bank's third-quarter earnings call.
"Altogether the feeling is that there is more demand (for
Frankfurt property)."
European financial centres like Frankfurt, Paris and Dublin
are stepping up a charm offensive, saying they expect banks to
start moving some operations from London next year to ensure
continued access to the EU market after Britain leaves the
bloc.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Gareth Jones)