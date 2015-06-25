BRUSSELS, June 25 European Union leaders will
review the state of negotiations with Britain on its EU
membership in six months time, according to draft conclusions of
a summit where David Cameron will on Thursday formally launch
his demands for reform of the bloc.
"The UK Prime Minister set out his plans for an (in/out)
referendum in the UK," read a two-sentence section of the draft
summit communique, seen by Reuters. "The European Council agreed
to revert to the matter in December."
A regular EU summit is scheduled for Dec. 17-18. The next
Council of leaders is on Oct. 15-16.
Thursday's summit marks the formal start of Britain's latest
renegotiation of its ties with the EU, the world's largest
economic bloc, though Cameron is expected only to give a brief
outline of his vision on Thursday evening. He has promised a
referendum on membership by 2017, after seeking EU reforms.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Writing by Guy
Faulconbridge; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)