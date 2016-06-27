(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are her own.)
By Una Galani
HONG KONG, June 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Britain no
longer looks like a sunny safe haven for Asian corporations.
Companies from Japan to India have historically been drawn to
the United Kingdom for its stable market, its openness to
foreign investment, and access to the European Union. Now they
must grapple with a weak currency, political disarray, and a
likely recession. Until they have more clarity on the future
terms of trade between Britain and the European Union,
investment in the country will suffer.
The vote to leave the European Union makes the United
Kingdom less attractive as a standalone market. A prolonged
economic slowdown will hurt even those companies that have
invested in relatively stable assets like power stations or
telecoms. These include everyone from Li Ka-shing's flagship
conglomerate CK Hutchison, which generates about one
fifth of its revenue from the United Kingdom, to China General
Nuclear Power Corp, which is due to build a new power station at
Hinkley Point. Indian IT outsourcers such as Tata Consultancy
Services, which earns almost 16 percent of its revenue
in the country, will suffer as banks and other customers turn
cautious.
The referendum also casts a cloud over the United Kingdom's
position as a gateway to the European Union. Though carmakers
and steelmakers which export to the continent may benefit from
sterling's slide, the uncertainty over potential EU import
tariffs is likely to cancel out those gains. Jaguar Land Rover,
owned by India's Tata Motors, already has its sights
on opening a factory in Slovakia. That may now seem even more
attractive - as long as major fissures do not appear in the rest
of the trading bloc.
Perhaps most crucially, Asian businesses will feel less
welcome after a referendum that was marred by hostility to
immigration. A majority of voters in Sunderland, for example,
opted to quit the EU even though the Japanese carmaker Nissan
has a big plant in the city. It was a similar story in
Neath Port Talbot, home to the struggling steelworks owned by
India's Tata Steel.
Even if Britain eventually works out an amicable divorce
that preserves many of its trading links with the EU, the shock
vote and subsequent political upheaval has dulled the country's
appeal. In the meantime, Asian companies that have the option of
investing elsewhere will do so.
On Twitter twitter.com/ugalani
CONTEXT NEWS
- India's Tata Group said on June 24 that access to markets
and a skilled workforce would remain important considerations
for its businesses in Britain after the country voted to leave
the 28-nation European Union.
- "Each company continuously reviews its strategy and
operations in the light of developments, and will continue to do
so," a spokesperson for Tata Sons said in a statement. Tata Sons
is the holding company for the companies in the Tata Group,
India's biggest business group.
- Tata has 19 companies in the U.K. including luxury
carmaker Jaguar Land Rover, Tetley Tea and steel plants, they
added.
- Shares in Tata Motors and Tata Steel have fallen 8 percent
and 5.7 percent since the close of trading on June 23.
- CK Hutchison, the Hong Kong-based conglomerate which is
controlled by tycoon Li Ka-shing, said on Friday it was
confident that its British operations will continue to thrive.
- "We are confident that our UK businesses - which are
strongly focused on providing vital goods and services to UK
communities - will continue to thrive," CK Hutchison said in an
email to Reuters, responding to the vote results. It gave no
further details.
- Shares of CK Hutchison have fallen 9 percent since the
close of trading on June 23.
- Tata Motors statement: bit.ly/28RkAy6
- JLR statement: bit.ly/28RkAy6
- Reuters: Fallout from British EU vote alarms Asia, deepens
party conflicts
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on
(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Katrina Hamlin)