LONDON Nov 25 Major companies listed in London
overcame the shock of Brexit to report robust third quarter
trading, with strong performances from multi-national firms
helping to offset domestic pressure and lift overall forecasts.
The pound's collapse helped drive foreign earnings at
miners, pharmaceuticals and industrial groups, prompting
analysts to revise up their earnings expectations from a prior
six-month basis for the first time in more than five years.
Conversely, sterling's slide weighed on companies focused
purely on Britain, while firms relying on business investment
are also starting to show the strain.
"The impact of Brexit on third quarter financial results at
FTSE firms has been fairly muted," Richard Marwood, Manager of
the Royal London UK Growth Fund, said.
"The companies who have reported a material impact have put
this down to movements in currency markets, much of which is
also being reflected in current share valuations."
Britain's June 23 vote to leave the world's biggest trading
bloc shook financial markets and sent sterling plunging to
levels last seen in 1985.
But despite business bosses issuing cautious outlooks,
Thomson Reuters data shows that analysts have revised up
earnings forecasts for the FTSE 350, helped also by a resurgent
banking sector benefiting from loan demand and bond trading.
According to brokerage Market Securities, 70 UK quoted
companies on the FTSE All Share warned on profits in the third
quarter, nine fewer than the same period a year ago. A third of
those firms cited Brexit as a contributing factor.
Companies particularly struggling include airlines, while
those firms that rely on business investment have also been hit.
Outsourcers are reporting client delays and indecision, media
companies have reported a drop in corporate advertising spend
and commercial property sales have stalled.
General retailers operating just in Britain have also
struggled on fears that inflation will start to rise, hitting
profit margins or sales in the future.
"Sterling weakness is going to be a big benefit in terms of
a translation impact," said Alastair George, chief strategist at
Edison Investment Research. "But it's going to make life a
little bit more difficult for the retailers.
"With Brexit, there was something of an over reaction in the
early days but there's a risk of underestimating the impact in
the medium term."
POSITIVE SURPRISE
Looking at 189 companies where Thomson Reuters had forecasts
and excluding energy stocks that are affected by the price of
oil, third-quarter earnings produced a 3.1 percent positive
surprise according to I/B/E/S data.
As a result, analysts revised up their next 12-month
expectations. For the FTSE 350, earnings per share expectations
are 1.8 percent higher than they were six months ago, the first
time they have risen since July 2011. reut.rs/2gkmMU5
MINERS, PHARMA AND INDUSTRIALS
The FTSE 350 was boosted in third-quarter results by miners,
pharma companies and industrial groups which all reported a lift
from the strength of their foreign earnings.
Miners take the top five slots in the list of best share
performers over the last six months - with Glencore and
Anglo American more than doubling on the strength of
foreign earnings and a rebound in commodity prices.
The FTSE All Share Mining Index is up 68 percent in six
months, Pharma and Biotech is up 5 percent, Aerospace and
Defence is up 18 percent and General Industrials up 15 percent.
GlaxoSmithKline generates more than 95 percent of
sales outside Britain from a cost-base in pounds and beat sales
and profit expectations due to currency moves. It now expects a
21 percent increase in full-year earnings per share.
AIRLINES
Airlines have been the worst hit sector, exposed to currency
moves, fluctuations in consumer confidence, overcapacity in the
short-haul European market plus attacks in Europe and strikes.
According to Reuters data, analysts downgraded EPS forecasts
by 34.4 percent as groups including easyJet and British
Airlines-owner IAG warned on profits and saw their
shares fall 32, 19 and 14 percent respectively over the last six
months.
OUTSOURCING
The Support Services sector has been hit hard in the last
two months, with delays in customer decision-making forcing
Mitie and Capita to warn on profits.
Earnings were initially revised higher in the months after
the vote but that changed when Mitie, which provides everything
from pest control to property cleaning and healthcare services,
warned that clients were deferring decisions.
The FTSE 350 Support Services index is down 1 percent in the
last six months but down 7 percent in the last quarter.
HOUSING/COMMERCIAL PROPERTY
Britain's 900 billion pound ($1.1 trillion) commercial
property market was one of the first sectors to be hit.
Great Portland Estate and Derwent London
cut their forecasts for rental income, while residential
property agents such as Foxtons and Countrywide
downgraded earnings.
The 350 FTSE Real Estate Index is down 15 percent in the
last six months.
MEDIA COMPANIES/ADVERTISING
Newspaper advertising revenue has been tumbling as big
brands moved ads online, but in November the country's biggest
commercial broadcaster ITV said companies were holding
back from spending on TV too.
ITV said it expected advertising on its TV channels to fall
7 percent in the run-up to Christmas because companies have
become less confident since Brexit.
Sky, Britain's biggest pay-TV company, said
advertising fell 3 percent in its most recent quarter. The FTSE
All Share Media index is down 1.8 percent in the last six months
but down 7 percent in the last 3 months.
(Additional reporting by Paul Sandle and Alistair Smout;
Editing by Alexander Smith)