BRUSSELS Nov 17 Britain should keep contributing to the European Union's seven-year budget until the end of the budgetary period in 2020, even though Britain could leave the EU in 2019, Poland's deputy foreign minister Konrad Szymanski said.

"I think the EU will stand on the position that in the current financial framework Britain's budget contributions should be upheld" Szymanski told reporters on Thursday.

Negotiations on the terms of Britain's exit from the 28-nation bloc will only start next year, once London submits formal notice it wants to leave following a referendum last June. (Reporting By Gabriela Baczynska, writing by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)