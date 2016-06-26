June 26 British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn sacked his shadow foreign secretary, Hilary Benn, on Sunday, The Observer newspaper said, after it revealed he was preparing to lead a coup against the party boss.

"It is understood that Benn had called fellow MPs over the weekend to suggest that he would ask Corbyn to stand down if there was significant support for a move against him," the newspaper said. "He had also asked shadow cabinet colleagues to join him in resigning if Corbyn ignored that request."

A spokesman for Benn declined to comment, the newspaper added.

Corbyn informed Benn that he was sacking him because he had lost the Labour leader's trust, the newspaper quoted a Corbyn spokesman as saying.

