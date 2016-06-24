LONDON, June 24 Two members of Britain's main opposition Labour Party have submitted a motion of no confidence in their leader, Jeremy Corbyn, BBC television reported on Friday.

The BBC said two members of the party - Margaret Hodge and Ann Coffey - had submitted the motion over his handling of the EU referendum campaign.

Hodge confirmed the report but Coffey could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Sarah Young, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Estelle Shirbon)