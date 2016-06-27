(Refiles to change story slug, no changes to text)
LONDON, June 27 A wave of lawmakers from
Britain's opposition Labour Party resigned in protest from
leader Jeremy Corbyn's team on Monday, adding to the eleven
senior figures who quit on Sunday in the aftermath of the
country's decision to leave the European Union.
Corbyn has resisted pressure to quit over what critics say
was his lacklustre effort to keep Britain inside the EU, saying
on Sunday that he would stand again in any leadership election
triggered by the party revolt.
"(I) do not believe the Labour Party under your leadership
is, or will ever be, in good enough shape to go to the public in
an election and ask to serve them in government," said Anna
Turley, the party's spokeswoman on civil issues, in her
resignation letter posted on twitter.
Turley was one of at least five members of his team to quit
on a tumultuous morning for Corbyn, who was elected as party
leader last year on a surprise wave of enthusiasm for his
left-wing agenda and promise of a new approach to politics.
Several aides to Corbyn's team also resigned. All of those
resigning will remain elected members of parliament.
Amid the flurry of resignations, Corbyn announced a number
of appointments to replace those who quit on Sunday, promoting
several members of his inner core of left-wing supporters to
senior defence and foreign policy roles.
