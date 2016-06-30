(Refiles to correct typographical error in first paragraph)
LONDON, June 30 The leader of Britain's
opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, has the support of half
his party's grassroots members, a poll published on Thursday
showed, as he faces intense pressure to resign or face a
leadership challenge.
The YouGov poll for the Times newspaper showed 50 percent of
party members would back Corbyn in a leadership contest, and 47
percent said they would not support him. A previous poll showed
64 percent would have voted for him in early May.
Corbyn has refused to stand aside despite a revolt among the
party's elected lawmakers, who say he did not campaign hard
enough for a 'Remain' vote in the country's European union
referendum, and who fear he cannot lead them to an election
victory.
Corbyn's critics are expected to unite behind a new
candidate and trigger a formal leadership challenge in the
coming days.
The poll of 1,200 Labour members was conducted between June
27 and June 30.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Richard Chang)