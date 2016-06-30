(Refiles to correct typographical error in first paragraph)

LONDON, June 30 The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, has the support of half his party's grassroots members, a poll published on Thursday showed, as he faces intense pressure to resign or face a leadership challenge.

The YouGov poll for the Times newspaper showed 50 percent of party members would back Corbyn in a leadership contest, and 47 percent said they would not support him. A previous poll showed 64 percent would have voted for him in early May.

Corbyn has refused to stand aside despite a revolt among the party's elected lawmakers, who say he did not campaign hard enough for a 'Remain' vote in the country's European union referendum, and who fear he cannot lead them to an election victory.

Corbyn's critics are expected to unite behind a new candidate and trigger a formal leadership challenge in the coming days.

The poll of 1,200 Labour members was conducted between June 27 and June 30. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Richard Chang)