LONDON May 29 The leader of Britain's main
opposition Labour Party said he would ensure there was Brexit
deal with the European Union were he to win power, in contrast
to Prime Minister Theresa May who has said she would be prepared
to walk from a bad deal.
When asked whether he would contemplate a scenario where
Britain failed to strike an arrangement with the rest of the
bloc, Jeremy Corbyn said: "There's going to be a deal."
"We will make sure there is a deal," he said during an
interview on Sky News on Monday.
Britons vote in a national election next week with polls
showing May's lead over Labour has narrowed in recent days.
