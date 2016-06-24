LONDON, June 24 (IFR) - Corporate credit spreads faltered and bankers were left questioning near-term issuance prospects following the news that the UK voted to leave the European Union on Friday.

"Corporate senior credit spreads are wider anywhere from low single digits out to 10-15bp depending on the name," a syndicate banker said. "Hybrids are unsurprisingly feeling it more and are down around three points on average, but liquidity across all sides is very thin so a lot of this is just marking positions."

The synthetic credit indices opened on a torrid note with the iTraxx Main and Crossover bid 20bp and 80bp wider respectively.

"We took some of the risk off of our portfolios in the lead up to the decision and we're glad we did," said Ewan McAlpine, senior client portfolio manager at Royal London Asset Management.

"For the moment the reaction has been too extreme and it's reflected in this morning's trading. Pricing is fairly unreliable and the worst effected sectors are materials."

S&P expects UK real estate, construction, chemicals, and oil exploration companies to take the worst hit from a capital investment paralysis in the near term.

While high-yield rated construction firms such as Astaldi saw their bond prices drop around 3 points, investment-grade names in the sector have yet to bear the brunt.

Vinci's 750m 3.375% Mar 2020 bonds and Ferrovial's 500m 3.375% Jun 2021s both widened by 8bp to 34bp and 76bp over mid-swaps, respectively.

But while investment-grade spreads have not spiked dramatically, bankers expect the decision to put a dampener on what was already a flagging primary corporate market.

A cautious tone had slowed European corporate bond issuance to a trickle over the last fortnight, with just 9.2bn printed, despite the ECB lending a generous hand with its Corporate Sector Purchase Programme.

"It remains to be seen how long the market is shut for but I do think there will be opportunities pre-summer, although any new issue premiums are clearly going to go up," the banker said.

The central bank revealed on Monday that its Corporate Purchase Sector Holdings had risen to around 2.25bn as of Friday, implying monthly purchases of around 8bn a month.

However, just 1.55bn out of the 9.5bn issued since the CSPP was launched has been eligible for purchase, implying that the central banks had sourced much of that paper in the secondary market.

"The ECB has an interesting proposition now as to whether to step up their CSPP efforts, but I'm not sure that the corporate market needs that extra help or if it will provide any benefit," McAlpine said.

"It's not just the economic implications which are major, but the political uncertainty which could hold everything back."

Deals in the pipeline include a jumbo bond financing by Molson Coors Brewing Company, which was planning to issue around US$8bn of bonds across US dollars, Canadian dollars and euros for next week.

US wine and spirits company Brown-Forman Corporation was also considering a euro and/or sterling bond, while Spain-headquartered wireless infrastructure operator Cellnex met with investors last week for upcoming euro financing. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Robert Smith and Sudip Roy)