LUXEMBOURG Oct 6 A senior adviser to the
European Union's top court recommended on Tuesday that it
dismiss a case against Britain brought by the EU executive,
which had complained that restrictions on welfare payments
discriminated against non-British EU citizens.
In a case closely followed in Britain ahead of a referendum
on EU membership, a spokesman for the European Court of Justice
said the advocate-general, whose recommendations are generally
followed by the judges, found the European Commission's
complaint should be dismissed.
The EU executive had said Britain was discriminating by
imposing certain residence qualifications on foreign EU citizens
before paying child benefit.
(Reporting by Michele Sinner; Writing by Alastair Macdonald)