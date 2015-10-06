* ECJ adviser says Commission should drop case vs UK
* Residence checks on claimants not discriminatory
* Cameron wants EU migrants' rights to benefit restricted
* French prisoner voting ban upheld, also aiding Cameron
By Alastair Macdonald and Michele Sinner
LUXEMBOURG, Oct 6 The British government won
backing at the EU's top court on Tuesday in two cases that touch
political nerves as Prime Minister David Cameron prepares for a
referendum on whether to stay in the European Union.
A senior adviser recommended that the European Court of
Justice (ECJ) dismiss a complaint against Britain brought by the
EU executive, which accused London of discriminating against
other citizens of the bloc in setting its residence rules for
welfare.
And in a case not directly involving Britain, ECJ judges in
Luxembourg upheld a French law that automatically deprived
people convicted of serious offences of their right to vote. In
a battle on a similar issue with the Strasbourg-based European
Court of Human Rights -- not an EU body -- Cameron's government
has refused judicial demands to amend its legislation.
The welfare case is particularly significant because Cameron
is demanding more freedom to curb UK benefits available to
citizens of the other 27 EU member states in order to bring down
the numbers migrating to Britain.
The issue forms a key part of a package of reforms Cameron
is trying to negotiate from his EU partners before putting
Britain's membership to a referendum by the end of 2017.
That vote, which opinion polls suggest will be tight, is a
major topic of debate at Cameron's Conservative party conference
this week.
The Court stresses its independence from politics, though EU
officials say a number of recent decisions on benefits for
migrants show a sensitivity to concerns in Britain and other EU
states that have sapped popular support for the European Union.
The European Commission argues that the British process of
checking whether claimants of child benefit and child tax credit
are legally resident discriminates against foreign EU workers
because British citizens are not checked in that way.
However, Pedro Cruz Villalon, one of the advocates-general
whose opinions are generally later followed by the judges, said
Britain was entitled to ensure that those claiming benefits met
conditions set for taking up residence in other EU countries.
And he said residence checks were made only in "doubtful cases".
"The UK welcomes this opinion, which supports our view that
we are entitled to ensure only EU migrants who have a right to
be in the UK can claim our benefits," the British government
said in a statement, while noting it was not the final judgment.
MIGRATION DEBATE
Wealthier member states, including Germany, want to counter
"benefit tourism" from poorer eastern states which joined since
2004. That has seen a number of court judgments which underline
that free movement for EU citizens is principally restricted to
those in work or seeking work, or their dependents.
Cameron, however, has drawn scepticism from EU officials and
fellow government leaders by asking to be allowed to restrict
social payments to workers from other EU states for up to four
years after their arrival -- a move that many in Brussels say
would breach EU laws banning discrimination against EU citizens.
In the other case, ECJ judges rejected a complaint by a
Frenchman that his fundamental rights were breached when he was
automatically stripped of the right to vote for the rest of his
life on his 1988 conviction for a serious crime.
The case attracted little attention in France itself but was
heralded by headlines in Britain warning of a pending reverse
for Cameron in the middle of his party conference.
Struggling with challenges from the anti-EU UK Independence
Party and a strong Eurosceptic wing in his own Conservatives, he
has pledged to resist calls from the Strasbourg human rights
court to amend legislation that bans prisoners from voting.
Cameron has said the thought of that makes him "physically
sick" and the ECJ ruling in the French case is likely now to be
used by British government lawyers in the human rights court.
