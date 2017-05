Britain's Work and Pensions Secretary Stephen Crabb arrives for a cabinet meeting in Downing Street in central London, Britain June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON Britain's Work and Pensions Secretary Stephen Crabb has declared he will stand as a candidate to replace Prime Minister David Cameron as leader of the Conservative Party, the Politico website said on Tuesday.

Cameron said he would resign last Friday after Britons ignored his pleas to stay in the EU in last week's referendum.

Crabb would be the first candidate to announce his intention to stand, although ex-London mayor Boris Johnson, the most high-profile Brexit campaigner, is the current favourite with bookmakers to succeed Cameron.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)