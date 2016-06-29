LONDON, June 29 British pensions minister
Stephen Crabb launched his bid to succeed outgoing Prime
Minister David Cameron on Wednesday, saying there could be no
rowing back on last week's vote to leave the European Union and
pledging to control immigration.
"We had a clear result from the referendum ... There can be
no stepping back from that, it's a clear instruction to the
government, there can be no attempt to dilute it, to sidestep
it, and there will be no second referendum," he said.
He said that if he won the leadership contest, controlling
immigration would be a non-negotiable issue in the talks with
other EU states to determine Britain's future ties with the
bloc.
(Reporting by Kylie Maclellan, writing by William James;
editing by Stephen Addison)