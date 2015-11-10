ZURICH Nov 10 It is in Britain's financial interest to remain a member of the European Union, Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said on Tuesday.

"I believe it's in the long-term economic interest of the UK to stay in the EU," Thiam said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. "I have a lot of the faith in the pragmatism of the British people and I think that in the end that will be the outcome."

Zurich-based Credit Suisse said last month it was looking at moving nearly 2,000 jobs out of London because of its high costs.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)