(Corrects day in paragraph 4 to Wednesday)
LONDON, June 22 Online currency broker FXCM
raised required margins for the second time in less
than a month for 18 major FX pairs on Wednesday, advising
clients to put aside more funds against possible losses from
Thursday's UK referendum on EU membership.
Previously viewed as a sideshow to the wholesale trading
between banks and big investment and pension funds that forms
the core of the $5 trillion a day global currency market, retail
brokers like FXCM have grown steadily in size and importance.
It and rivals including Denmark's Saxo Bank have all already
raised the value of funds they require clients to put aside
against currency market bets judged to be exposed to possible
big shifts in exchange rates after the UK vote.
The increases, which take effect from 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
(2300 GMT) on Wednesday, relate to a series of dollar, sterling
and euro exchange rates against the yen and other currencies.
"We urge all clients to proceed cautiously as market moves
may be large and unpredictable," the company said in an email to
clients.
"To manage your account risk you may consider depositing
additional funds at MyFXCM.com or closing open positions that
you have on the affected instruments."
(Writing by Patrick Graham, editing by Nigel Stephenson)