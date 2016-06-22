* Britons seek to buy euros, dollars ahead of referendum
* Public see weak pound after a Brexit vote in peak holiday
season
* Post Office reports surge in foreign currency buying
* Money transfer company Azimo suspends operations on voting
day
(Adds reaction from members of the public)
By Andy Bruce and Sarah Young
LONDON, June 22 Britons have flocked to swap
their pounds for euros and U.S. dollars in the days running up
to the European Union referendum, high street foreign exchange
companies said on Wednesday.
Most forecasters expect the pound to fall sharply if there
is a vote to leave the EU on Thursday, which would weaken the
spending power of British holidaymakers abroad.
Sterling's value has fluctuated wildly based on opinion
polls although recent readings the referendum result is too
close to call.
The Post Office said overall currency sales in its branches
and online were up 74 percent year-on-year since the weekend,
with Tuesday sales 49 percent higher in branch and 381 percent
higher online than on the same day a year ago.
Travelex said its online currency orders had increased by 30
percent from June 14 to June 21.
Queuing alongside a dozen others at a foreign exchange shop
near Liverpool Street station in London, caretaker John Murphy,
67, and IT manager Richard Bailey, 44, both said they expected
the pound to fall sharply if Britons vote "Out".
"We're going away in September so I'm buying euros for that
because I think the pound's going to go down," Murphy said.
Demand was split fairly evenly between euros and dollars,
the Post Office and Travelex said.
"While we can't say for sure, it's highly possible that this
surge is due to the uncertainty being fuelled (by) tomorrow's
vote," said David Swann, head of pricing for the UK, Europe and
the United States at Travelex.
Marks and Spencer Bank, which offers foreign exchange
services in M&S department stores and online, said its foreign
currency sales were about normal for the time of year.
Shifts in the value of sterling in the run-up to the
referendum have caused a headache for British companies that
trade in other countries, but especially for money transfer
companies such as Azimo and Transferwise.
They have halved the 5-6 percent in spread that banks charge
for purchases of euros or other major currencies, leaving them
exposed should sterling weaken by 10 percent or more, as many
bankers have predicted it will on a vote to leave the EU.
Azimo said it will suspend operations on Thursday due to
market volatility and because uncertainty around the vote would
make it impossible to guarantee the safety of customers' money.
Sterling rose on Wednesday, hovering below a 5-1/2-month
high against the dollar, as investors made fewer bets against
the pound just a day before the referendum.
One pound currently buys $1.471 and 1.299 euros on the open
market.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham and Lawrence White;
Editing by Stephen Addison and Catherine Evans)