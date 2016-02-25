LONDON Feb 25 Weakness in the sterling currency
is a "foretaste" of what the impact would be if Britain voted to
leave the European Union at an upcoming membership referendum,
Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Thursday.
Sterling hovered near seven-year lows against the dollar on
Thursday and was on course for its worst weekly performance
since 2009 as investors fret about a possible British exit from
the bloc at a June 23 vote.
"A vote to leave is a vote for an uncertain future, that's a
simple fact, and that uncertainty would generate immediate and
negative reactions in financial markets ... We've already had a
foretaste of that this week in the currency markets," he told
parliament.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)