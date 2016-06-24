PRAGUE, June 24 The European Union must change
quickly not just because Britain has voted to leave the bloc but
to strengthen support for its citizens, Czech Prime Minister
Bohuslav Sobotka said on Friday.
Sobotka said the British vote did not mean the end of the EU
and the bloc should agree Britain's leaving "quickly and
rationally".
"The European Union must change quickly," he said on his
Facebook page.
"Not because Britain has left, but because the European
project needs much stronger support of its citizens. Europe must
be more ready to act, be flexible, less bureaucratic and much
more sensible to the diversity that the 27 member states
represent."
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Alison Williams)