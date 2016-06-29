BRIEF-Pegroco Invest to increase share capital through new issue
* AGM DECIDED TO INCREASE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL BY NO MORE THAN SEK 81,521.76 THROUGH A NEW ISSUE, NOT EXCEEDING 2,717,392 ORDINARY SHARES
BRUSSELS, June 29 EU leaders confirmed on Wednesdy that access to the EU single market depended on accepting all the four EU freedoms, which includes freedom of movement of people, Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on twitter. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, writing by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Claimants against Lehman Brothers’ main European arm will receive at least £5bn on top of the original £11.5bn amount awarded after the UK’s most senior court ruled they should receive statutory interest that has built up over the last eight years.