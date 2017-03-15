LONDON, March 15 The government has not carried
out an assessment of what effect leaving the European Union
without an exit deal would have on the British economy, Brexit
minister David Davis said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a parliamentary committee hearing, Davis said
the last available analysis dated back to the 2016 referendum
campaign.
"It (the government) made an estimate during the ...
referendum campaign but I think one of the issues that's arisen
is that those forecasts don't appear to have been very robust,"
said Davis, who became a minister in July after the referendum
result.
Pressed whether any work had been done since then, he said:
"If you mean under my time, no."
Davis said one reason for this was because preparing such an
assessment was difficult given the current uncertainty and the
number of variables involved.
