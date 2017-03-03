Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
BRATISLAVA Britain will trigger the legal process for leaving the European Union by the end of March, Brexit minister David Davis said on Friday.
"Are we going to trigger Article 50 by the end of the month? Yes," Davis told a news conference in Bratislava after meeting Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.