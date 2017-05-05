Britain's Secretary of State for exiting the EU David Davis speaks at a campaign event in London, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON The European Commission is trying to bully Britain, Brexit minister David Davis said, ratcheting up the rhetoric before a national election in which the ruling Conservatives are asking voters to back them ahead of tough talks to leave the EU.

On Wednesday, British Prime Minister Theresa May accused European politicians and officials of seeking to affect the outcome of the June 8 election after a German media report published a damning account of her meeting with EU President Jean-Claude Juncker.

"Clearly what was happening was the commission was trying to bully the British people - and the British people will not be bullied, and the government will not allow them to be bullied," Davis told the BBC late on Thursday.

The comments came after European Council President Donald Tusk said Brexit talks will become "impossible" if emotions are allowed to run unchecked.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)