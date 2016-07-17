Japan's Abe: Japan had phone calls with South Korea, U.S. on North Korea
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that foreign ministers from Japan and South Korea had a phone call on Sunday to discuss the firing of a missile by North Korea.
LONDON Britain's new Brexit minister said on Sunday that new European Union citizens arriving in Britain as Brexit nears may not have their right to remain in the country protected.
"We may have to say that the right to indefinite leave to remain protection only applies before a certain date. But you have to make those judgments on reality not speculation," David Davis was quoted as saying by the Mail on Sunday newspaper.
TORONTO/FRANKFURT Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.