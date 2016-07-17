A woman stands still during a 'March for Europe' demonstration against Britain's decision to leave the European Union, in central London, Britain July 2, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON Britain's new Brexit minister said on Sunday that new European Union citizens arriving in Britain as Brexit nears may not have their right to remain in the country protected.

"We may have to say that the right to indefinite leave to remain protection only applies before a certain date. But you have to make those judgments on reality not speculation," David Davis was quoted as saying by the Mail on Sunday newspaper.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Karin Strohecker)