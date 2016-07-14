(Repeats story issued on July 13, without changes to text)
By William James and Michael Holden
LONDON, July 13 David Davis, a staunchly
Eurosceptic lawmaker who says the risk of losing a key export
partner will force EU leaders such as Angela Merkel to agree to
a free trade deal, was appointed as the man to lead Britain out
of the bloc on Wednesday.
Davis, 67, was given the newly-created role of Secretary of
State for Exiting the European Union by incoming British Prime
Minister Theresa May as she set about building her team just
hours after taking over from David Cameron.
The shock of a June 23 vote to leave the EU shook Cameron
from power, threatens to plunge the world's fifth largest
economy into recession and has put the future of London's vital
financial banking industry in doubt.
Davis, who was beaten by Cameron in a 2005 party leadership
contest, will take on the crucial role of defending Britain's
economy from investment-withering uncertainty and covetous
neighbours whilst unpicking over four decades of trade, legal
and diplomatic ties to the EU.
At the heart of the job will be finding an answer to the key
negotiating riddle: how can Britain keep access to the EU's
single market whilst winning the right to restrict free movement
of workers from within the EU?
"Once the European nations realise that we are not going to
budge on control of our borders, they will want to talk, in
their own interest," he said on Monday in an article for
Conservative grassroots website Conservative Home.
Davis worked in government in Britain's foreign office from
1994 to 1997, with responsibility for negotiations with Europe.
During a recent interview with the Yorkshire Post newspaper he
recalled that colleagues in Europe had nicknamed him the
"charming bastard".
He said the friendly nickname came from a Portuguese foreign
minister, who also dubbed him "the master of constructive
obstruction" at a time when Britain was battling to define its
role in the EU as the bloc sought closer integration.
Since Britons voted for Brexit, investors and politicians
across the world have been clamouring for clues as to what
Britain's future relationship with Europe will look like.
But, Davis said the country should take its time before
triggering the formal Article 50 process to leave the bloc - an
approach at odds with other European states, who have urged
Britain to do quickly to clear up uncertainty.
Speaking before his appointment, he said the government
could be ready to do so by the start of 2017 after consulting
with Britain's constituent nations, businesses, unions and
others.
"The negotiating strategy has to be properly designed, and
there is some serious consultation to be done first," he said.
"This whole process should be completed to allow triggering of
Article 50 before or by the beginning of next year."
FREE TRADE DEAL
Davis's new department will draw on staff from across
several government departments, taking responsibility for
negotiations with other EU states and setting the policy
priorities for Britain's future EU ties.
His appointment will set the tone for talks with fellow
European states, many of whom have been keen for Britain to move
swiftly to begin formal talks, and have talked tough on the
prospects of giving away access to the EU single market.
The future of London's global financial hub will be at the
heart of Davis's Brexit negotiation, with rival banking centres
already eyeing up ways to prise lucrative parts of the industry
out of London, by persuasive or regulatory force.
London's strategic advantage in international finance as an
English speaking gateway to the European market hinges on
'passporting' arrangements that allow the provision of financial
services across borders.
But, in a speech delivered during the Brexit campaign, Davis
said he believed there would "almost certainly" to be a deal
that maintains a free market between the EU and the UK.
"The reality is that the hard-headed, pragmatic businessmen
on the continent will do everything to ensure that trade with
Britain continues uninterrupted," he said.
He said that to secure a good deal Britain's first port of
call should be Berlin, not Brussels - where car exporters like
Audi, BMW, Mercedes and Volkswagen would not be willing to risk
running into trade tariff in their exports to the UK.
"A German Chancellor would have to avoid this, particularly
in an election year," he said. "In Europe, what a German
Chancellor wants, a German Chancellor generally gets."
But, in 2014 he criticised current Chancellor Angel Merkel
for not supporting Britain when it opposed the appointment of
Jean-Claude Juncker as head of the European Commission, saying
she compared poorly to former Conservative leader Margaret
Thatcher.
"She's not the Iron Lady," he said, saying Merkel had
abandoned Britain in the row. "They're all like that, they all
play to domestic politics."
(Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)