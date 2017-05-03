LONDON May 3 Britain's intention in negotiations over the post-Brexit status of European Union nationals already living in the United Kingdom is to give them very similar rights to those they enjoy now, Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday.

Davis said it was important to quickly resolve the issue of what would happen to EU nationals living in Britain and to Britons living in other EU countries after the United Kingdom exits the bloc in 2019 because uncertainty was causing those people anxiety.

"It is the intention that they will have a generous settlement, pretty much exactly what they enjoy now, and our British citizens abroad will do the same," Davis said during an interview on BBC radio.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)