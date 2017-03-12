LONDON, March 12 Brexit minister David Davis
said parliament must not be able to veto Britain's decision to
leave the European Union, urging lawmakers to reject proposed
changes to legislation that gives Prime Minister Theresa May the
power to begin exit talks.
Davis urged lawmakers in the elected lower chamber of
parliament to overturn changes made last week by the upper house
of parliament which sought to give politicians more power to
reject the final terms of Britain's exit.
"What we can't have is either house of parliament reversing
the decision of the British people - they haven't got a veto,"
Davis said.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Mark Potter)