BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 26 Britain will not seek to take a divide and rule approach with the other 27 member states of the European Union in upcoming Brexit negotiations, Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday.
"We want the European Union to be united," Davis told a conference in London.
He also said that Britain would need to take an "intelligent approach" to regulation in the years ahead.
"We must avoid unnecessary burden on business, but we also want to make sure that our new approach maintains or ensures access to markets from Croatia to California," he said.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Huw Jones, editing by David Milliken)
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results