LONDON, July 13 British Prime Minister Theresa
May appointed David Davis to lead the country's negotiations for
exiting the European Union , her office confirmed in a statement
on Wednesday.
Davis, a senior Conservative lawmaker who was beaten by
former prime minister David Cameron in the party's 2005
leadership election contest, was appointed to the newly-created
role of Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union.
In an article for Conservative grassroots website
Conservative Home on Monday, Davis, who was a strong supporter
of Brexit, said Britain should take its time before triggering
Article 50.
