LONDON Dec 7 It is inconceivable that Britain's
parliament would not be able to vote on the country's final deal
with the European Union, but that would not reverse the fact it
was leaving the bloc, Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said
on Wednesday.
"If the European Parliament has a vote, it is inconceivable
this house doesn't - simple as that," Davis said during a debate
in parliament.
Asked to confirm that such a vote would simply be on the
deal with the EU and could not reverse the fact Britain was
leaving the EU, he added: "That is entirely correct".
Davis also said that the political scene in the EU was not
set, and that the at least 15 elections due to take place across
the bloc during the two-year negotiating period could change the
backdrop to Britain's exit process, making it "a challenging
climate" for talks.
