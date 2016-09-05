Britain's Minister for Brexit, David Davis arrives for a cabinet meeting in Downing Street in London, Britain July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

A union flag is displayed on a house at Jaywick near Clacton-on-Sea, a town in eastern England, where 70 percent of people voted on June 23, 2016 to leave the European Union, Britain August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall/Files

LONDON Britain will leave the European Union and restore its sovereignty, the minister responsible for negotiating Britain's exit from the European Union said on Monday, vowing there would be no delay and no second referendum.

"As the prime minister has made clear, there will be no attempt to stay in the EU by the back door," David Davis told parliament.

"No attempt to delay, frustrate or thwart the will of the British people. No attempt to engineer a second referendum because some people didn't like the first answer."

Davis also said the government was firm that it wanted to have the "freest possible trading relationship" with the EU while controlling immigration into Britain.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan; editing by William Schomberg)