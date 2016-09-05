Australia shares dip as financials extend losses
May 19 Australian shares softened on Friday, as the financial sector sagged on concerns over the effects of a tax on banks and potential slowdown in the housing market.
LONDON, Sept 5 The British government is reviewing the risks involved with issues such as financial passporting and access to the single market after leaving the European Union, the minister in charge of negotiating Brexit said on Monday.
David Davis also told parliament that given its economic difficulties, the EU would not want to punish Britain on trade as it risked hurting its own economy.
"Those are issues, all of them, passporting, access to markets ... they are all issues that are being looked at and evaluated in terms of where the real risks are," he said, adding that there were very different views on passporting from people in the City of London financial sector and businesses.
Davis also said that while warnings over the impact of a Brexit vote on the economy had been "proven to be wrong", Britain should "not get too optimistic before we close the deal." (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
TOKYO, May 19 U.S. buyout firm Bain Capital LP plans to bid around 1.5 trillion yen ($13.5 billion) for a majority stake in Toshiba Corp's chip business, people with knowledge of the matter said.