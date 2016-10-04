BIRMINGHAM, England Oct 4 The British
government will negotiate one deal for when it leaves the
European Union, the country's Brexit minister, David Davis, said
on Tuesday, rejecting a suggestion that it could try to secure
sector-by-sector deals.
Davis, speaking at an event on the sidelines of the ruling
Conservative Party's annual conference, said he expected the
other 27 EU member states to be pragmatic over the Brexit talks
and that there was no need to negotiate separate deals for the
financial sector and automakers among others.
(Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper,
editing by Kylie MacLellan)