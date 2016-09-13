(Recasts, adds quotes, context)
By William James
LONDON, Sept 13 Britain will look to German,
French and other European industries to reinforce its case that
open trade with the European Union will be mutually beneficial
after it has left the bloc, Brexit minister David Davis said on
Tuesday.
Davis is preparing to lead a minimum two-year negotiation
process with the EU over the terms of Britain's future
relationship on everything from trade to immigration after
Britons voted to withdraw from the bloc at a referendum in June.
Lobbying by European industries who export to Britain would
help bolster the country's argument for good trade terms, Davis,
head of the newly created Department for Exiting the European
Union, told a committee of lawmakers.
"I'd expect the German carmakers, and I expect the French
farmers and many others - the Polish manufacturers ... to make
the arguments to their governments, and that to reinforce our
arguments," Davis said.
"It is no secret in our negotiating strategy I will be using
those arguments."
Davis also talked down the idea of Britain paying for access
to markets in Europe, which could come either through tariffs
or, as some other non-EU states currently do, making EU budget
contributions.
"Trade is a mutual benefit," he said. "Nobody should have to
pay anybody else to trade with them,"
He said Britain is unlikely to end up in a situation where
it fails to strike a deal on a new relationship with the EU and
comes under World Trade Organisation rules -- whereby it gets
no preferential treatment and relies on the WTO's global system
of trade tariffs -- when it exits the bloc.
"If you're after a factual statement of what the outcome
could be it's I guess what is normally known as the World Trade
Organisation rules," Davis said in response to questions about
what would happen if Brexit talks with the EU were inconclusive.
"That's what the conclusion is if we're outside the union
with no deal, but I would not want anybody to think that was in
my view a likely outcome."
