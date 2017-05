Lithuania's President Dalia Grybauskaite arrives at the EU council headquarters for the second day of a European Union leaders summit addressing the talks about the so-called Brexit and the migrants crisis in Brussels, Belgium, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

BRUSSELS European Union leaders agreed on Friday on a deal to keep Britain in the 28-nation bloc, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite said in a tweet on Friday.

"Agreement #UKinEU done. Drama over," she said on Twitter.

Two EU officials said, however, that the deal had yet to be approved by all leaders at the meeting in Brussels.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Jan Strupczewski, Alastair Macdonald)