LONDON, June 24 Some bankers advising companies
on takeovers and initial public offerings (IPO) have all but
written off big-ticket activity for the rest of 2016, after a
British vote to leave the European Union poleaxed company
valuations and executive confidence.
Pre-Brexit jitters had already taken a toll with mergers and
acquisition (M&A) activity in Britain and Europe this year at
its lowest as a proportion of global activity since records
began in 1980, according to Thomson Reuters data.
But as predictions of a long investment hiatus gathered
momentum, concerns about how investment banks would ride out one
of the worst years for fee earnings in living memory were rife.
"All the Q3 deals pipeline is on hold and there is
uncertainty for the last quarter," said a London-based M&A
banker who declined to be named.
"Volatility, sterling devaluation and political turmoil are
the main issues. In this market you can't negotiate anything and
those who need to raise cash are in deep trouble," he added.
DEAL-BREAKER
For those in the process of negotiating deals, Brexit
brought more immediate worries.
The $30 billion merger between the London Stock Exchange
and Deutsche Boerse is now on a knife-edge,
given the uncertainty surrounding London's future trading deal
with Europe, sources familiar with the matter said.
The two exchanges said on Friday the outcome of the
referendum did not affect their decision to merge.
"This is the most impacted of all deals. It doesn't mean
that it won't go ahead, but there needs to be some re-thinking
around the key terms," said one source close to the LSE camp.
Other pending transactions like Anheuser-Busch InBev's
$100 billion-plus takeover of rival SABMiller
may be reviewed in the wake of the Brexit vote, bankers said.
The value of M&A involving British companies has reached
$57.6 billion so far this year, down 69 percent on the same
period last year, representing the slowest year-to-date period
since 2013, the data shows.
Equity capital markets, which are down 40.8 percent in
Europe since January, are also set for a freeze in the wake of
Brexit although Bidhi Bhoma, director of corporate finance at
Shore Capital, said he was confident that activity could resume
in September.
"There will still be cash inflows to fund managers, and they
won't be sitting on their hands because of Brexit," Bhoma said.
BARGAIN DEALS
A valuation plunge and difficulties in accessing funding may
force some companies to consider delisting or a distressed sale,
banking sources said, flagging opportunities to buy British
companies in bargain deals.
"My advice to clients is keep looking, keep analysing but
don't rush anything", said Dietrich Becker, a London-based
partner at private equity firm Perella Weinberg Partners, who
advised Henkel on its $3.5 billion acquisition of
Sun Products.
Joe Cassidy, partner at advisory firm KPMG, said sovereign
wealth, private equity and hedge funds had "done their homework
and some are ready to act."
"If you're a cash-rich, dollar-rich company or investor, you
might look at the trading this morning and see opportunity," he
said.
(Editing by Sinead Cruise and Adrian Croft)