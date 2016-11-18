LIMA Nov 17 Deloitte will continue to invest in
Britain and has no plans to withdraw, its global chairman told
Reuters on Thursday, following media reports that the
consultancy firm might move work if the post-Brexit stance on
immigration were too tough.
"We still have a very big base in the UK and we're very
proud of our UK heritage," said David Cruickshank, talking on
the sidelines of the annual APEC forum of Pacific Rim economies
in Peru.
"(Brexit) just says the UK has to be very good at trading
internationally, doing things internationally and that's where
all our efforts are. So we continue to invest hugely in the UK."
Deloitte sparked government criticism this week after an
internal memo written by its consultants was leaked that said
Britain has no overall strategy for leaving the European Union,
or Brexit.
Cruickshank, who was formerly chairman of Deloitte UK, said
he had not yet read the memo.
On Thursday, Deloitte UK Chief Executive David Sproul told
Sky News that the company would be prepared to move work outside
Britain if restrictions were placed on immigration. Prime
Minister Theresa May has argued that she must implement the
wishes of the British people and increase controls.
Fears of a retreat from the trend in recent years toward
freer flow of trade and people across borders are dominating
discussions at the APEC meet in Lima. Leaders are trying to pick
up the pieces after Donald Trump's election as president of the
United States threw cold water on trade deals, particularly the
Trans Pacific Partnership.
"I think the case has to be made again about the benefits
(of free trade) because there have been some challenges around
some of the communities who got left behind with globalization,"
said Cruickshank.
"I think long term, free trade will out."
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)