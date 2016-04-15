By Huw Jones
| LONDON, April 15
LONDON, April 15 A British exit from the
European Union (EU), or Brexit, would raise legal challenges for
the world's $550 trillion derivatives market and create
potential barriers for regulators dealing with a failed
cross-border bank, a top industry body said on Friday.
The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA)
mapped out the legal issues the global sector would face if
Britain voted in favour of leaving the EU on June 23.
Millions of interest rate, credit default and commodities
swaps contracts are traded under ISDA's so-called "master
agreement" or template.
Most come under British or American law, irrespective of
which country the end users is based, a reflection of how London
and New York are at the heart of the market.
ISDA, which takes no position on whether Britain should
remain a member of the EU or leave, spelled out in its paper
what derivatives users would face under Brexit to help the
industry with its contingency planning.
"If a Brexit event were to happen, details of any industry
calls or meetings would be sent to ISDA members separately," it
said.
It questions whether the widespread choice of English law
for derivatives contracts between two non-UK counterparts in the
EU would still be accepted by local courts if there was a
dispute over terms, or a bankruptcy.
A derivatives industry source said this affects hundreds of
thousands of swaps contracts.
ISDA said much would hinge on Britain's trading terms with
the EU, the legal detail of which may not be fixed for several
years.
Brexit would also force British regulators to revisit how
they deal with cross-border banks in trouble.
An EU law known as the bank recovery and resolution
directive or BRRD is being rolled out to shield taxpayers from
having to shore up lenders in trouble like in the 2007-09
financial crisis.
Banks must issue debt that can be bailed-in or written down
to raise funds when core capital is burnt through.
A regulator in one EU state can trigger a write-down of
financial contracts, which could affect operations in other
member countries.
"Upon Brexit, the BRRD system of mutual recognition of
cross-border resolution actions across the EU/EEA would fall
away," the ISDA paper says.
"While the UK could unilaterally legislate for the (British)
recognition of foreign resolution actions, there would be no
guarantee for reciprocal recognition of resolution measures
taken by the UK," it added.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by David Evans)