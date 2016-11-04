FRANKFURT Nov 4 Germany's state-owned railway
Deutsche Bahn has put plans for a partial privatisation
of Arriva and Schenker on ice due to Britain's decision to exit
the European Union, its chief executive said, confirming media
reports.
Deutsche Bahn's management will tell the company's
supervisory board at a meeting on Dec. 14 "We cannot recommend a
stock market flotation based on the current assessments," German
news agency DPA quoted Ruediger Grube as saying on Friday.
German daily Handelsblatt reported in September that
Deutsche Bahn was dropping its plans for an initial public
offering, citing a supervisory board member.
Deutsche Bahn had planned to sell shares in British
subsidiary Arriva and logistics unit Schenker to raise 4.5
billion euros ($5 billion) to help service close to 20 billion
euros of debt.
But Grube told DPA that Brexit had fundamentally changed the
situation. "We would be throwing money out the window, and that
would be foolish," he said.
In addition, Deutsche Bahn's need for cash is less pressing
after Germany agreed in September to inject 1 billion euros of
cash into Deutsche Bahn, with the prospects for another 1.4
billion over the coming four years.
($1 = 0.9016 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Jason Neely)