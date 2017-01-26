BERLIN Jan 26 The European Union's financial
hubs must seize the opportunity of Britain's exit from the bloc,
or risk losing out to New York, Singapore or Shanghai, Deutsche
Bank CEO John Cryan said on Thursday.
"We are competing on a global basis. If we don't act,
financial hubs in the European Union will not benefit from the
chances that Brexit offers," he said in a speech in Berlin.
"The answer to this global competition has to be a more
integrated capital market in the EU, and as quickly as
possible," he added.
Global banks and insurers have begun signalling how they
will put into action plans to cope with a "hard" exit from the
EU, after Prime Minister Theresa May said that Britain would
leave the single market.
Alternative European financial centres to London, including
Frankfurt, Paris, Dublin and Luxembourg, have also been looking
at ways of getting businesses to relocate to them when Britain
leaves the EU.
Barclays, for example, is preparing to make Dublin
its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union,
according to a source familiar with the matter.
Cryan said London would become less attractive as a result
of Brexit, despite its unique characteristics and the
infrastructure that has been built up over many decades.
But Frankfurt, where Deutsche Bank is based, was a natural
winner: "We see our home city as on the ascent - Frankfurt will
become more important."
(Reporting by Klaus Lauer and Victoria Bryan; Editing by
Alexander Smith)