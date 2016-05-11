(Adds comment from Britain Stronger In Europe)
By Andrew MacAskill and Anjuli Davies
LONDON May 11 The billionaire stockbroker
bankrolling the campaign to pull Britain out of the European
Union agrees with opponents of Brexit that it will make the
country more insecure, but he thinks that is just what the
United Kingdom needs.
"It would be the biggest stimulus to get our butts in gear
that we have ever had," Peter Hargreaves told Reuters in an
interview.
"It will be like Dunkirk again," he said, comparing it to
the sealift when Britain was forced to evacuate its forces from
Europe after France fell to the Nazis in World War Two, revered
in British history as a moment the nation rallied to face mortal
peril.
"We will get out there and we will be become incredibly
successful because we will be insecure again. And insecurity is
fantastic."
It is a message that could surprise other "Out" campaigners,
who have tended to play down the insecurity associated with
leaving the EU, arguing that it is not as risky as Prime
Minister David Cameron and other advocates for staying make out.
"These out of touch remarks from the Leave campaign's
biggest donor show they simply do not care about the damaging
consequences for people's jobs, family finances and Britain's
economy," said Will Straw, executive director of Britain
Stronger In Europe.
Straw said Britain is stronger, safer and better off in
Europe than "we would be on our own".
"Far from being fantastic, leaving would hit family finances
by 4,300 Pounds ($6,210.92)a year and is not a risk worth
taking", Straw added.
Hargreaves, 69, made his fortune as one of Britain's richest
men co-founding stock broker Hargreaves Lansdown in
1981. When donors to both sides in the EU referendum campaign
were announced on Wednesday, he emerged as by far the biggest on
either side, having given 3.2 million pounds ($4.63 million) to
the Leave camp.
His argument, that Brexit will lead to insecurity, is
precisely the reason why most bodies representing London's
financial services industry have come out strongly in favour of
staying in the EU, and several big global banks have donated to
the "In" campaign. The banks say insecurity is bad for business.
But Hargreaves said he believes the smart money wants out.
"All the people in the City of London who I rate and are
intelligent and talk sense actually say it would better if we
left," Hargreaves said. "All the government lackeys, all the
bureaucrats and the people on the boards (who) haven't got a
clue what they are talking about want us to remain."
Like many in the leave camp, Hargreaves says the EU imposes
an unnecessary burden on British financial services and small
businesses, which are the main employers in Britain, by imposing
red tape.
"Some of the regulation that we have to obey is bizarre and
by people who have never been to Britain and wouldn't know how
to spell financial services," he said. "There are just crazy,
crazy things."
He compared the future of Britain outside the EU to that of
Singapore, which became independent from Malaysia in 1965 and
developed into a major financial centre.
"It was a mosquito-infested swamp with no natural
resources," he said. "All they had were people with brains and
hands and they turned into it the greatest economy in the world.
I believe that will happen to us, too."
