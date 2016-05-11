LONDON May 11 Campaigns for Britain to leave
the European Union in a referendum next month received 8.2
million pounds ($12 million) in donations, more than the funding
received by the "In" campaign over 81 days.
The Electoral Commission said in a statement that a group
called Leave.EU, which is not the official lead campaign for
Britain to exit the EU, received the biggest donation of 3.2
million pounds, from a founder of investment firm Hargreaves
Lansdown, Peter Hargreaves.
The official "In" campaign received two donations from
businessman David Sainsbury amounting to more than 2 million
pounds.
The election watchdog was recording donations from Feb. 1
until April 21.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing
by Stephen Addison)