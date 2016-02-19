BRUSSELS Feb 19 European Union leaders
reconvened an extended summit late on Friday to examine a new
draft deal intended to keep Britain in the 28-nation bloc, with
diplomats optimistic that an agreement was at hand.
The summit was forced into extra time due to wrangling over
welfare benefits for migrants workers from other EU countries
and safeguards for Britain's financial services sector from euro
zone regulation, but officials said fixes had been found for
both issues.
An EU official said there were no outstanding issues left in
the draft text, which EU Council President Donald Tusk believed
was a "fair and balanced" compromise that all could accept.
British Prime Minister David Cameron earlier cancelled a
planned cabinet meeting in London to stay on in Brussels and
work for a deal he can sell to sceptical voters in a referendum
expected to be called for June 23.
