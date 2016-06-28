BERLIN, June 28 European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi told EU leaders at a summit on Tuesday he agreed
with private economists that predict that euro zone growth will
be reduced by roughly 0.3 to 0.5 percent cumulatively over the
next three years due to the Brexit vote in Britain, an EU
official said.
The EU official said Draghi had also told the leaders
meeting in Brussels that there was a risk that people outside
Europe may begin to view the EU as ungovernable and that
governments must address such fears.
The ECB chief also said that banking sector vulnerabilities
needed to be addressed, the official said.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Francesco Guarascio; Editing by
Paul Taylor)