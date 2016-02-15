BRUSSELS Feb 15 A deal between Britain and the
European Union on the future of Britain's membership in the bloc
should not limit further integration of the euro zone, the
President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi told EU
lawmakers on Monday.
"The agreement, whatever it will be, should not hamper any
further integration movement for our monetary union," ECB
chairman Mario Draghi told the economic and monetary affairs
committee of the European Parliament in Brussels.
EU leaders will meet on Feb. 18-19 in Brussels to discuss
the future of Britain's membership of the 28-country bloc.
"A less than clear agreement would have implications of
systemic nature and its implications would not be positive for
the European monetary union," Draghi said.
