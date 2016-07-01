AMSTERDAM, July 1 Dutch Prime Minister Mark
Rutte said on Friday that a strict 20 percent cap imposed last
year on bonuses in the financial sector last year had "some
flexibility" for foreigners.
The comment was made in response to questions about what the
Netherlands can do to attract businesses in the wake of
Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
The Netherlands is considered by some as a possible
alternative to London because of its advanced infrastructure,
strategic location, good schools and high level of English
proficiency. It has Europe's largest port and fourth largest
airport.
The vote by Britain to exit the bloc has prompted companies
in London to reconsider where they are headquartered in Europe,
due to the possibility that their access to the single European
market might be restricted once the vote is implemented.
The European Union has capped bankers' bonuses at 100
percent of annual salary, but the Netherlands opted to impose a
much lower limit.
Rutte said if the rules were read carefully, there was "some
flexibility for foreigners", but he did not elaborate.
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Kevin Liffey)