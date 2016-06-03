(Amends name of company to Concorde Securities (adding
"Securities")
By Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, June 3 A decision by Britain to leave
the European Union could set a "devastating" precedent for
central Europe as some countries, particularly Hungary, could
consider following suit, a leading economist there said on
Friday.
While "out" campaigners in Britain, a net EU contributor,
say the country would be financially better off, nationalism and
concerns about immigration could tempt some states, even net
beneficiaries of EU funds, to talk about leaving, Gyorgy
Jaksity, chairman of investment firm Concorde Securities, said.
Analysts say a "leave" vote in the June 23 British
referendum would upset financial markets, cause credit spreads
to widen, trigger a rush into safe assets and bolster the
dollar.
Jaksity said: "Longer-term, the consequences for the EU can
be quite devastating."
"If there is a major player leaving the EU, and Britain is
definitely a major player, it does have a long-term effect on
the EU in many different ways," he said at the Reuters Eastern
Europe Investment Summit.
"In Central Europe I would not exclude any country, sometime
in the future, being in a position where a politician says we go
out," Jaksity said, adding that Hungary was "number one" on his
list of those potentially opting out in such a scenario.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has clashed several
times with the European Union over policies affecting the media,
the judiciary and the central bank.
His government, which has called for a referendum against an
EU scheme to resettle migrants coming to Europe among member
states, is running a billboard campaign calling on Hungarians to
"send a message" to Brussels.
However, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told the weekly
Figyelo in an interview published on Thursday that Hungary's
future was within the European Union. The next election is due
in 2018 and Orban's Fidesz party has a firm lead in the polls.
Under the EU's current financing cycle, which ends in 2020
Hungary gets some 25 billion euros over seven years. If that
largesse diminishes, anti-EU sentiment could increase, said
Jaksity, one of Hungary's most influential economists and a
former chairman of the Budapest Stock Exchange.
"As long as you get cheap and almost unlimited EU funding,
you do not really see it. But when that disappears you have a
growth problem, which is what Hungary faces in the years after
2020, which is an issue that no one has an answer to."
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)