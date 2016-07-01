LONDON, July 1 EasyJet said it will not
decide whether to relocate its legal headquarters until
Britain's new relationship with the European Union is clear,
following a report on Friday which said its CEO had signalled a
move from the UK was almost inevitable.
A spokesman for the British budget airline, responding to a
Sky News report which also said easyJet has opened talks with EU
member states' aviation regulators about relocating its
headquarters, said easyJet wants to prepare for all
eventualities.
The report said easyJet chief executive Carolyn McCall
signalled in private meetings this week that it would need to
move its legal HQ in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the EU.
"Issues around legal entity, or other structural issues, we
don't need to make those decisions...until we know what the
outcome of the (UK/EU) talks will be," the spokesman said.
Should Britain be able to negotiate access to the single
market following Brexit, nothing will change for airlines.
McCall told Reuters on Tuesday the airline has sped up talks
on setting up an air operating certificate (AOC) in a different
EU country.
An AOC from another EU country would enable easyJet to
continue to fly across Europe, supplementing its UK AOC which
enables it to fly UK routes.
A German aviation industry source said easyJet would be
welcomed should it want to seek an AOC in Germany but that the
company would have to invest in Germany and likely give up Luton
as its headquarters.
easyJet warned on third quarter profit on Monday, blaming
strike action by French air traffic controllers, congestion
issues at Gatwick airport and severe weather.
Shares in the firm have fallen 17 percent over the last
week. They were up 0.7 percent at 1,094.5 pence at 1139 GMT.
