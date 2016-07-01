(Adds information on AOCs in other countries, other carriers
with multiple AOCs)
LONDON, July 1 EasyJet said it will not
decide whether to relocate its legal headquarters until
Britain's new relationship with the European Union is clear,
following a report on Friday which said its CEO had suggested a
move from the UK was almost inevitable.
A spokesman for the British budget airline, responding to a
Sky News report which also said easyJet has opened talks with EU
member states' aviation regulators about relocating its
headquarters, said easyJet wants to prepare for all
eventualities.
The report said easyJet Chief Executive Carolyn McCall
signalled in private meetings this week that it would need to
move its legal HQ in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the EU.
EasyJet is likely to be the European carrier most affected
by a formal Brexit because it needs an EU air operator's
certificate (AOC) to fly on routes between other EU member
states, such as Berlin-Brussels, or to offer domestic routes
within another member state as part of the bloc's single
aviation area. Analysts estimate such routes make up about a
third of its business.
In both Germany and France, for example, obtaining an AOC
would mean the carrier needs to have its headquarters in that
country and its planes would have to be registered there,
representatives of those countries' aviation authorities told
Reuters.
A German aviation industry source said that would likely
mean easyJet has to move some administrative roles out of its
headquarters in Luton, north of London, rather than all their
operations.
"Issues around legal entity, or other structural issues, we
don't need to make those decisions ... until we know what the
outcome of the (UK/EU) talks will be," the easyJet spokesman
said.
Should Britain be able to negotiate continued access to the
EU's single market following Brexit, nothing will change for
airlines.
McCall told Reuters on Tuesday the airline was formalising
talks on setting up an AOC in a different EU country.
Other carriers that hold multiple AOCs include Norwegian Air
Shuttle and IAG, which groups British Airways,
Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling. Irish carrier Ryanair,
whose main source market is the UK, has also said it will obtain
a UK AOC should it need to.
easyJet warned on third-quarter profits on Monday, blaming
strike action by French air traffic controllers, congestion
issues at Gatwick airport and severe weather.
Shares in the firm have fallen 17 percent over the last
week. On Friday they were up 0.7 percent at 1,094.3 pence at
1400 GMT.
(Reporting by James Davey and Victoria Bryan; Additional
reporting by Cyril Altmeyer in Paris; Editing by Alexander
Smith, Greg Mahlich)